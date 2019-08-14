Police seized more than 60kg of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $36 million after carrying out a search warrant in Rotorua last night.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said police had executed a search warrant at a property in Fairy Springs about 10pm last night.

The search found at least 20kgs of the drug, he said.

A 42-year-old Rotorua man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police also found a storage shed in Ngongotahā, allegedly linked to the man, estimated to have contained a further 40 to 50kg of methamphetamine.

The 60kgs seized has an estimated street value of more than $36m.

The man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

Taikato said last night's efforts would go a long way to preventing methamphetamine-related harm in the Rotorua community.

"This is a significant amount of methamphetamine with a potential to cause serious harm to our local community. There is no denying the detrimental impact methamphetamine has on people's lives," he said.

Police inquiries are ongoing.