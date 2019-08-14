Rotorua tourism operator OGO has taken away the title of Small Business Operator of the Year at the 2019 Tourism Operator awards.

The awards were held in Christchurch last night by the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ).

Three of New Zealand's top tourism operators were recognised at the awards as the best in the business, voted by industry peers.

TECNZ Chief Executive Judy Chen said the awards celebrated business partners that excelled in areas of innovation, customer service and responsible tourism.

Advertisement

"Past winners comment on the significance of receiving acknowledgment from their peers within the industry. We are pleased to announce that the winners have a regional spread and are from all corners of New Zealand".

OGO Rotorua is owned and operated by the Kiwi inventors of downhill ball rolling.

The team was acknowledged for completing the Manaaki Program which is a Rotorua centric customer service programme specific to their destination covering Manaakitanga, Te Reo, Te Arawa history and Rotorua insights.

"OGO Rotorua is another amazing company that has embraced Manaakitanga and how this can be incorporated with their visitors," Chen said.

"Andrew Akers and his team can be elated for their contribution to the local community."

Other winners were Pan Pacific Travel for Inbound Operator of the Year and The Rees Hotel Queenstown for Allied Operator of the Year Award.