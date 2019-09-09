Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Proposed Okere Falls zipline tourism venture to create up to 30 jobs

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By
News Director, Rotorua Daily Post·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read
Rotorua's Sam Sutton is keen to be a leader in sustainable tourism. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua's Sam Sutton is keen to be a leader in sustainable tourism. Photo / Stephen Parker

Imagine being able to view the pristine native bush of Okere Falls and the rushing rapids and waterfalls of the Kaituna River in a way no others have. Well, you may not have to imagine it for much longer if an application to build a new tourism venture at Okere
A new tourism venture at Okere Falls could generate up to 30 new jobs in its first year - if approved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post