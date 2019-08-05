Rotorua Bike Festival is calling on the public to help locate its trailer after it was stolen over the weekend.

Rotorua Bike Festival Trust chairperson Jonathan Dodd said he received a call from the property manager where the trailer was being stored.

"It's bizarre that they got through the high fence, wheel clamp and towbar lock."

The trailer was custom built by a mechanic for motocross bikes and the festival bought it off TradeMe for about $5000 six months ago.

Dodd said while the theft wouldn't have any impact on whether the festival went ahead, it was a blow to the non-profit charity that survived on grants.

"We're very prudent with money," he said.

"We operate pretty thin."

Thankfully, the charity did have insurance but it would have to meet the excess.

People enjoying last year's Rotorua Bike Festival. Photo / File

The trailer was used to help festival participants run their event by transporting bunting, crowd control barriers and other essentials to each event.

The plain white and red trailer was set to be sign written with the festival's name.

Instead of asking for donations, Dodd asked that the community showed their support by turning out to the event and keeping a lookout for the trailer.

"We'll be okay. Support us by coming to our events and keep an eye out for the trailer," he said.

Stolen! The Rotorua Bike Festival is a non-profit charity here to make Rotorua a better place for everyone. Not cool to... Posted by Rotorua Bike Festival on Sunday, 4 August 2019



Rotorua deputy mayor Dave Donaldson said the theft was "a real kick to the guts" for the festival.

"I know they work darn hard as volunteers to make these events happen for the community."

Donaldson, who was also a founding member of the trust, said he was a "big fan" of the festival which was inclusive and brought vibrancy to Rotorua.

He urged people to get in touch with police, anonymously or otherwise, if they had information about the theft.

Rotorua Daily Post is seeking information from the police about the theft.