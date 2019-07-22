Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust grew its total funds by more than $5.4 million in the past year and also approved double the amount in grants in that same time.

The trust has released its annual report ending March 31 and chairman Stewart Edward said that the trust was in a good position – both financially and strategically - heading into its three-yearly trustee elections in November.

"Our annual report shows total trust funds rose by more than $5.4m to reach just over $156m, while in the last financial year we granted more than $4.3m to a range of organisations.

"Over the past 12 months we've continued to affirm our strategic plan, ensuring it best matches our kaupapa and we've approved some particularly important grants.

"I am especially proud of some of the collaborative decisions we've made, partnering with other local organisations to make an even greater impact."

Rotorua Trust trustees Sandra Kai Fong, (left), Stewart Edward, Tamati Coffey, Jo-Anne La Grouw, and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / File

Edward said an example was the historic joint venture partnership with Ngāti Whakaue Education Endowment Trust.

"Our $250,000 grant has allowed the successful programme to extend its support of numeracy and literacy programmes into even more schools.

"Another example of collaboration is the decision to support two significant capital works projects – the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre with $1.5m approved, and the commitment of $10m towards the restoration of Rotorua Museum," he said.

This year marks 25 years since the trust was formed and Edward said it had come a significant way over that time.

"People don't have to venture too far around Rotorua without experiencing something the trust has contributed to.

"From supporting community organisations big and small, to helping with facilities and events, there are very few locals who haven't been positively impacted by the trust's grants."

Edward said with the trust playing a significant role in helping shape Rotorua, it was important people got out and voted in the upcoming elections.

The public can find out more about the trust's AGM on Monday from 1pm at Parksyde Community Centre, on Tarewa Pl. Light refreshments will be served from 12.30pm, ahead of the meeting.

A candidate's evening for those considering to stand in the November elections will be held a week later, on August 1.