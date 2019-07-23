Pak'n Save Rotorua. Photo / File

A woman has been described as an "angel" after she helped a struggling family at a local supermarket on Sunday.

Renee Mackie was shopping at Rotorua's Pak'nSave supermarket on Sunday afternoon and was feeling stressed as she only had $30 left on her WINZ payment card.

She said she was tired and worried as she was not sure how she was going to "make it work" for herself, her 13-year-old son and husband until payday on Thursday.

Mackie said she was quite oblivious to her surroundings as she was "in her own world, freaking out" and as they were leaving, their pup barked and a lady was standing by her car window with a baby.

The lady then asked "can I give you some money?", which caused Mackie to burst into tears and look at her husband in shock.