After five days of fun, pressure and heat in the kitchen, the winners for this year's Junior Chefs of Aotearoa have been announced.

And it was a tough decision for the judges.

The winning team, The Llamas, made up of Rotorua's Caitlin Kinsella, 11, and Kennedy Meads, 11, was announced at the gala evening at House of Spice.

The runners-up were Cambridge's Bella Lattin, 13, and Meeka Truscott, 13, of The IncrEdibles.

Caitlin and Kennedy said they were surprised when they found out they had made it to the finals.

Caitlin said family members were crying, so they started crying too.

Kennedy Meads, 11, (left) and Caitlin Kinsella, 11, are this year's Junior Chefs of Aotearoa winners. Photo / Stephen Parker

"It was really pleasing. It was like when you're underwater for ages and then come back up for a breath of fresh air."

Kennedy said making it to the finals was cool because they were the youngest team and they had gotten this far.

Bella and Meeka said they were excited and could not stop smiling when they found out they were in the finals. "There were lots of hugs."

Meeka said the experience had been great.

"We've made so many new friends and we've had a great time."

Runners-up Bella Lattin, 13, (left) and Meeka Truscott, 13, having fun working on one of their finals dishes. Photo / Stephen Parker

All three of the judges said there had been hard choices to make.

Judge Marcus Dietzel from the Lakeland Queen said the skill and knowledge about food the young chefs had was amazing.

He said it was great to see the parents stand beside them and support them too.

Judge Josephine Carson, a teacher at Rotorua Girls' High School and former chef, said the young chefs had shown outstanding ability and skills.

"They are serving up restaurant-quality food."

Judge Chef Oat, who runs Mandwich, said for him it was about building a foundation of life for them.

"So they will grow up knowing it's not always going to be easy, to work hard, and getting them ready for the real deal in life."

He said all the contestants were lovely and he felt so bonded to all of them.