A local charity that feeds Rotorua's tamariki was shocked and saddened to find its kitchen vandalised overnight.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua chairwoman Jasmin Jackson said she found out about the damage to the charity's kitchen this morning about 6am when she woke up and saw a text from kitchen co-ordinator Karyn Rogers.

"When I read the text I saw she had sent it at 2am. I was just shocked at first. We didn't expect anybody to vandalise our kitchen. It was pretty sad."

A police media spokeswoman said there had been a report of someone attempting to break into a shop and break the window near the intersection of Clayton Rd and Thomas Cres just before midnight.

She said police arrived on the scene a few minutes later and were making inquiries to find those involved.

Kitchen co-ordinator Karyn Rogers outside the damage done to Ka Pai Kai Rotorua's kitchen. Photo / Ben Fraser

Jackson said she went to the kitchen as soon as she found out to have a look at the damage, see what had happened, and make a plan for what would have to be done to get it sorted.

She said the main damage was to the door - a glass door with a security door behind it.

The glass door was completely smashed and had a big hole, probably about three feet high, in it, she said.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua kitchen damage. Photo / Supplied

Jackson said the metal security door had also been ripped out of the door frame and was on the floor.

"There was a lot of glass everywhere, the door frame was damaged, and the big glass window next to the door was smashed.

"We had a look around, there's nothing that's been taken from the kitchen as far as we can tell, so that was a huge relief."

Kitchen co-ordinator Karyn Rogers outside the damage done to Ka Pai Kai Rotorua's kitchen. Photo / Ben Fraser

She said the charity had a chat with the landlord and was making arrangements to have the doors measured up for some new glass panels.

Jackson said they had their fingers crossed it would all be covered by insurance as, being a charity, money was tight.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua kitchen damage. Photo / Supplied

"It is more work for our volunteers which is disappointing.

"It's the school holidays which is lucky, so there's no school lunches to make but everyone is meant to be having a break and has to deal with this instead.

"I hope it won't put people off volunteering for us. This was the only incident we've had at the kitchen."

She said they would move on, deal with it, and keep feeding children and making healthy kai.

She wanted to acknowledge that Ka Pai Kai Rotorua had already had so many people from the community offer to support in different ways.

"In a bad situation there is a silver lining when you know the community around you is supporting you. It has been nice to have all the support from people."

Kitchen co-ordinator Karyn Rogers said she was disappointed.

She said what had upset her the most was the money needed to repair the damage would be being taken away from the lunches for Rotorua children.

"That's what's upset me the most, is that every time we have to pay out that's less lunches we can provide."