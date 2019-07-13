Do you know a local hero in Rotorua's sporting community?

Rotorua International Stadium is giving away a VIP rugby experience for two deserving Rotorua sporting legends for the upcoming Māori All Blacks vs Fiji game on July 20.

Rotorua International Stadium Operations Manager Crispian Stewart said Rotorua was full of amazing people who dedicated their time to the sporting community.

"We would love to recognise some of those amazing people by giving away an awesome opportunity for them to experience the upcoming rugby clash as VIPs.

"We have two prizes to give away which are worth $800. Tell us who you think should win a VIP pass and what they do within our local sporting community that makes them deserving of winning one," he said.

In addition to this there are two general admission family passes to give away to those who submit the best nominations.

The Māori All Blacks have a rich rugby history beginning with their first match played in the city more than 100 years ago.

Fiji will be using this match as a launching pad for their Rugby World Cup campaign and are guaranteed to bring their firebrand style and flair to the game.

The fired-up Māori All Blacks side will be looking to avenge their 27-10 loss to Fiji in Suva today.

The next match is being held at Rotorua International Stadium on July 20. Gates open at 4.30pm with the U20's Māori All Blacks and U20s Fiji rugby sides playing the curtain raiser from 5pm.

Tickets are also available online at allblacks.com and onsite at the Energy Event Centre.

What you need to know:

• You can only nominate once and you are allowed to nominate as a sports club or team

• You need to be 18+ to be eligible to win

• Nominate your local sporting hero by clicking this link and filling out the form

• Winners will be announced on the Rotorua International Stadium Instagram and Facebook pages on Thursday July 18

• A photo of your nominee needs to be added to the nomination form as well as their contact details including which club or team your nominee plays/ coaches for (if applicable).