Pride, strength and unity rippled through the town yesterday as the region's rangatahi took to the stage in the annual Te Arawa Kapa Haka Tuarua ā Rohe.

Months of practice came to a head as secondary schools from Maketū to Tongariro battled it out to be named the Te Arawa secondary schools' kapa haka regional champions.

More than 3000 people walked in and out of the doors of the Energy Events Centre, with the event going from 8am through to 6.30pm.

The event was comprised of 10 kapa, each with a performance slot of 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Te Rōpū Manaaki from Western Heights High School opened the day with a powerful performance, entering the stage with force and mana.

Te Rōpū Manaaki wowed audiences with their strong performance. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Their powerful harmonies and ability to create a smooth but strong show made for a hard act to follow.

One could feel the ground begin to shake when Te Kura O Te Koutu took the stage, as the crowd went wild, including the entire school filling the grandstands.

But this praise was not for nothing, with two of some of the strongest leaders starting the performance with a pōwhiri-style entrance.

Audience members were quickly immersed by the fierce haka and crippling pūkana, as well as their clear unity and roaring waiata.

Te Kura O Koutu had two strong leaders. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Each school competed with the hope of placing in the top four and qualifying for the national secondary schools event next year.

Aramoana Mohi-Maxwell, a member of the organising committee, Te Arawa Pouako i te Reo, said the competition was a chance for Māori students to show who they were.

She highly commended the hard work that had been put in by the schools, the students and all the staff to allow the event to run smoothly, successfully and leave crowds in awe.

Te Kura O Koutu delivered a fierce performance. Photo / Caroline Fleming

She said the day itself was a time for whānau to come together and showcase the Māori culture in a truly stunning way.

Many were left waiting until near the end for the defending champions Raukura, made up of Rotorua Girls' and Boys' High students, to take the stage and they were not left disappointed.

A multi-layered, harmonious, upbeat and unique performance was provided by the group, with aspects of whistling, humming and even a rendition of a well-known pop song performed in te reo.

Defending champions Raukura showcased a multi-layered, powerful performance. Photo / Caroline Fleming

The performance had a range of different aspects to it, with not a poi or piece of weaponry out of time.

Rie Morris, chairwoman of the organising committee, previously said "it's about pride in being Māori, and being Te Arawa, pride in having such a rich culture and all of the tikanga and kawa associated with that."

Results to come.