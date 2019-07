Traffic is being diverted on State Highway 30 south of Rotorua after two cars crashed from hitting the same pothole.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared one car hit a pothole, causing it to go off the road, then another followed suit.

She said the incidents happened between Bryce Rd and State Highway 5 and traffic was being slightly diverted.

Officers got the call-out just before 5pm, she said.

One vehicle was being towed, while another was still stuck.

There were no injuries.