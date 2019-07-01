The public are warned to stay well clear of the geothermal activity that has emerged on Meade St, with further ground collapse expected.

Rotorua Lakes Council said there had been no significant change to the geothermal feature and the mud pool remained active.

Rotorua Lakes Council said they anticipated some further ground collapse where the crack was forming in the photo provided above. Photo / Supplied

However, the council said it anticipated some further ground collapse where the crack was forming.

A shed on the property was removed last week as a precaution.

People are advised to stay well back from the safety fencing and barriers and to only view the mud pool from outside of the safety cordon.

The mud pool opened up on the Meade St property early last Tuesday morning.

Susan Gedye, who lives at the house on the property with her family including a 12-year-old and 17-month-old, woke up when the mud pool formed and described the moment as feeling like a "big earthquake".