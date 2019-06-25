A woman has described the moment a mud pool opened up on her Rotorua property at 2am on Tuesday.

Susan Gedye, who lives at the Meade St house, thought there was a "big earthquake" shaking the house, but when it went on for more than two minutes she got up to investigate.

Susan Gedye, who lives at the Meade St house, thought there was a "big earthquake". Photo / Ben Fraser

"I went to the kitchen and thought something is not right here and saw a big pile of steam ... I panicked."

A mudpool has opened up near a residential home in Meade St. Photo / Ben Fraser

Gedye, who lives in the house with a 17-month-old and 12-year-old rang the council and was told she was fine to stay in the house for the night but needed to leave in the morning.

Advertisement



This morning council staff were at the house which was cordoned off.

More to come.

A mudpool in a residential area in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied