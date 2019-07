A car and a school bus have crashed outside Westbrook School on Malfroy Rd.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries and police were called to the crash just before 3pm.

One person was being helped out of the car, she said.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said police, fire, and ambulance services were there as a precaution.

The school bus was full at the time of the crash and the road is not blocked.