A fuel tanker hit a sign in central Rotorua last night, blocking two lanes of traffic.

A police spokesman said police received a report at 8.05pm that a tanker had collided with a sign near the intersection of Amohau St and Ranolf St.

The spokesman said a fire crew and ambulance was called to the scene and there were no injuries.

He said both northbound lanes were blocked and the tanker required towing.

The Rotorua Community Māori Wardens Trust Facebook page last night said diversions were in place.