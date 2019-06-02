The Rotorua Blues Festival is ready to rock once more tonight.
The event's grande finale will be led by Midge Marsden, who the Bay of Plenty Blues Club refers to as 'royalty'.
He's just one of more than a dozen on the list this afternoon, set to play at Barcode, Brew Bar, Ambrosia, Sidepocket Bar, and the Citizens Club, after a two-hour Lakeland Queen cruise concert from 3pm.
The festival, which began not long after the club formed in 2006, drew 27 different acts and secured 10 venues over three days this year.
The fun began on Friday at a blues workshop at Rotorua Intermediate School with Rion Lydon, followed by a night of local acts at the Social Club to mark the end of New Zealand Music Month.
VIP tickets sold out, as did Saturday's cruise.
Festival director Di Riddel said it had been "a crazy time".
"It's absolutely unbelievable, there are so many more people than we ever expected. I have never seen Eat Streat pump like that before. It was just so amazing, it really was."
She said tonight's concert was "going to be a real bumper".
"I am hoping people get up and have a good dance. Midge Marsden, in particular, is meant to be a real live wire."
Riddel was thrilled to see the musicians from Australia and all over New Zealand networking, and "having a huge jam".
Terry Oldham, lead guitarist for the Blues Busters, was also on the club's organising committee of six.
He said the atmosphere at his band's two performances had been fantastic.
"It's always hard opening, but we really rocked it."
He has also been busy helping other bands set up and checking in with venues.
Oldham first got his grounding in music as part of the Rotorua Boys' High School orchestra in the 1960s.
"I have since played all around the world and now I'm back in Rotorua playing in Eat Streat. The music scene is incredible like that."
For a full rundown of the programme, go to the Rotorua Blues Festival Facebook page.