Police are trying to find a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road in Rotorua this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said reports of the pursuit came in about 9am and police have since abandoned the chase.

One person posted on the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page that they were almost "sideswiped" by the car outside Rotorua Primary School.

Police had no information on whether anyone had been apprehended, she said.