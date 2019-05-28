Rotorua Lakes Council has closed all its sports fields due to heavy rain predicted to arrive this afternoon.

The council shared the news on its Facebook page.

Due to the heavy rain predicted to arrive this afternoon please note that ALL sports fields will be closed for the rest... Posted by Rotorua Lakes Council on Monday, 27 May 2019

Metservice meteorologist April Clark told the Rotorua Daily Post weather across the region was looking "turbulent" this week, with a series of fronts heading over the country with calm days in between.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for the Bay of Plenty east of Rotorua tomorrow and Clark said there was a possibility of thunderstorms.

"It's just a watch at the moment but there's potential for heavy rain criteria. It is quite a turbulent time compared to what we have been having recently."