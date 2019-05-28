Rotorua primary and secondary school teachers will line the footpaths this morning as part of an unprecedented joint strike.

About 81 per cent of schools in the Bay of Plenty have shut today for the strike, affecting 55,043 students in the region.

Today, from 8am, teachers and principals will picket outside Rotorua Boys' High School and the Te Ngae Rd and Tarawera Rd roundabouts.

Then at 11.15am the members of the New Zealand Education Institute (NZEI) and Post-Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) unions will meet at the Village Green for speeches.

Advertisement

At 12pm they'll march from the Village Green up the sidewalk on Fenton St, turn right on to Amohau St then on to Ranolf St and finish at Kuirau Park.

They are inviting members of the community to join in support.

Earlier in the week NZEI Rotorua branch manager and Mamaku School teacher Joanne Collyer said the strike would be "a very historic moment in the history of education in Aotearoa".

The NZEI strike is about pay and workload with primary teachers wanting to double non-contact time to two hours a week, reduce class sizes and increase resource teachers and a special needs co-ordinator (Senco) in every school.

The PPTA wants an extra hour of non-classroom time, increasing that to six hours per week, as well as additional extra non-contact time for middle managers.

The Ministry of Education has offered both unions pay rises of 3 per cent a year for three years, plus an extra step at the top of salary scales that would take the total pay rise for a majority of teachers to 12.6 per cent over three years.

The Government's offer is a $1.2 billion deal over four years.