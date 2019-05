About 5 metres of powerlines fell onto State Highway 33 briefly blocking the southbound lane but the road is now clear.

At 3.16pm police received reports of powerlines on the road and went to the scene, a police spokesman confirmed.

The lines fell close to the intersection of Hamurana Rd and State Highway 33, roughly 500m south of the intersection towards Mourea.

Unison has been advised and are dealing with it.