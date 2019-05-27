Police have confirmed they are still investigating a house fire on Miller St on Friday night.

About 5pm on Friday a house on Miller St caught fire and two houses were evacuated as a result.

A police spokeswoman said this morning inquiries into the circumstances of the fire were continuing and inquiries were ongoing.

The house was cordoned off on Saturday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

On Saturday morning, fire investigators and police were on the scene of the charred house.

Detective Jeff Lape told the Rotorua Daily Post on Saturday morning police and fire services were working together to find the cause and establish if the fire was suspicious or not.

"The other house was evacuated as a precaution because the power has been cut off and there was still heat [from the blaze] until late [on Friday night].

"Because they are close together it could have some damage but I can't confirm that yet."

Fire investigators and police could be seen in the house on Saturday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

One resident believed the occupants had been living in the house for not much longer than a week.