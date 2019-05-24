Work on the Lake Ōkareka boat ramp continues to progress well.

The construction of the new jetty, retaining wall, extension of the existing jetty, and one of the three boat ramps is now complete, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a media release.

The new boat ramps are angled to cater for modern boats. The depth of the ramps matches the natural lake bed and extends slightly deeper than the previous ramp.

Contractors are working on the new boat ramp and jetty at Lake Ōkareka. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Next week, between Monday May 27 and Friday May 31, contractors will be working on the construction of the remaining two ramps and tidying up landscaping around the site. It is expected that work in the water will be complete by May 31.

The two remaining ramps are overlapping each other which means they need to be removed at the same time.

To achieve this, contractors will need limit access to the ramp from 8am Monday 27 and will have access back to normal as soon as possible.

Alternative launching facilities are still available at Tikitapu (Blue Lake) and Lake Tarawera.