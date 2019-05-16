Coming together as a community in love and peace is what an upcoming concert is all about.

A 'Love & Peace' Multicultural Charity Concert is being held on Saturday May 25 from 12pm to 3pm at The Arts Village.

The event will include a free concert and healing hand craft activities.

People will be able to make a gold coin donation for Christchurch victims support.

The concert performers will include Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology music students, Taiko Japanese Drumming, African drumming, an African Dance mini workout with Koffie Fugah, and Cook Island drumming.

The healing handcraft activities will include origami, heart pom-poms, flax craft, and henna painting.

Organiser Hiroe Howell says many people have already made donations to help those who needed support after the Christchurch attacks in March, but this is another opportunity to donate.

"Everyone still holds shock and sadness in their hearts."

She says this event is a way for people to come together and have some mental relief.

Hiroe says she will be debuting a new Japanese Taiko musical piece specially written for this occasion.

The concert will feature great performers and there will be plenty of variety, she says.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology musicians will perform. Photo / Supplied

"Children and adults can enjoy all these activities together."

Organiser Paul Howell says although they are trying to raise funds, the main aim of the event is to show co-operation between different ethnic groups in the community, and trying to be inclusive with the Muslim community too.

The event's organisers and volunteers are the Rotorua RACCO Taiko team, African Drumming Rotorua and Toi Ohomai's Students Pulse. It is supported by The Arts Village and Multicultural Rotorua.

The day before the concert, African Drumming Rotorua is holding an African Drumming Workshop with Koffie Fugah.

This workshop is open for everyone, and beginners are welcome.

The workshop will run on Friday May 24 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at The Arts Village. It costs $30 each (family $50 for a family, over 10years). Drum hire is $5 each.

To book contact Hiroe Howell on (021) 035 2815 or kiwiracco@mac.com.