"William Shakespeare may not recognise" Rotorua Girls' and Boys' High schools' local take on a Midsummer Night's Dream production set to open this Friday.

After months of dance practice, singing rehearsals and set painting, the students were now in the polishing stage ready to wow audiences in a week of performances next week.

With a 30 person-strong cast, along with a number of backstage crew, marketing manager and Girls' High teacher Gary Dender said the production had been a "big time commitment for all".

The production was a "locally-themed adaptation of the musical", with original music and songs written by RGHS music teacher Laura Falconer, he said.

He said even "William Shakespeare may not recognise it".

The staging had been set up and the bleacher seating put in place in Girl High's performing arts centre, which was making for some interesting school assemblies, he said.

With the art department making the masks, fashion department helping with costumes and the music students helping create an original score, it really was a whole school effort.

"It has taken over the life of the school."

Opening night was this Friday with a number of special guests and sponsors invited.

The performances start this Friday through to next Saturday, with a number of nightly performances and matinees.

Dender said the shows should seat about 150 people, with hopes that they will sell out.

Tickets can be purchased from the Girl's High school office.