A short, sharp expo this weekend is all about community, creativity and connections.

The Arts Village is holding its annual Arts and Community Expo tomorrow.

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says from 10am to 12pm there will be a bunch of stalls from community groups and organisations at the village - inside and out - talking about what they do.

She says there will be about 30 stallholders at the expo, including community, performance, and hobby/interest groups.

Mary-Beth says there are about 100 different people involved in delivering the event, including the stallholders/groups members, volunteers, and performers.

"It is great to have so many awesome community-minded people there together."

She says there is a great line-up of local performers taking to the village's community stage, as well as free face painting and art activities for children, and heaps of information on offer about what is going on in Rotorua.

"It is a lovely morning out and a nice short, sharp event that is full of energy and over in two hours.

She says Rotorua has heaps on offer to get involved with.

"We love bringing the community together to connect - especially for us to see the different groups meet and connect with each other too."

Mary-Beth says the village also makes sure it is a lovely family-friendly morning out with a lot for children to get involved with and explore.

"We are really grateful for the support of Creative Communities Rotorua who have helped make this event possible this year.

"They support so many wonderful projects in Rotorua and we are really grateful as it makes it such a great place to live."

The details

- What: Arts and Community Expo

- When: Saturday May 11, 10am to 12pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Free