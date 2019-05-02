Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology students have cooked up a storm to show their appreciation for local volunteer firemen.

Toi Ohomai's Level Five Culinary Arts class held an "appreciation dinner" last night at Moose Lodge for the Lake Okareka Rural Fire Service.

The event was also a part of their final assessment in order to gain their diploma and involved a seven-course dinner.

The theme for their menu was Asian fusion, and they were split into teams and created the menu themselves.

Students Angelique Moyle and Aniwa Reid say having to create the menu made them push themselves and be more independent in creating their own dishes.

Before the event, they said managing the programming and timing of the dishes going out may be a challenge, but it would be fun working as a team and getting the courses done.

The class has been preparing for the dinner for about three-and-a-half weeks.

"We are looking forward to seeing it all put together after all these weeks preparing."

Student Seungwook Kim says this was their first experience out-catering, and they had to bring everything with them from Toi Ohomai to make the dishes.

Angelique says while trying to accomplish the assessment they also wanted to make use of it, and show their gratitude for the community's firemen.

"We thought it would be a way for them to get paid for what they do since they are volunteers."

She says a highlight was having Moose Lodge give them the opportunity to set up the dinner in a luxurious setting, and to extend their challenge by out-catering to the lodge.