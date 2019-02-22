In Rotorua Girls' High School's 60-year history, thousands of students have walked in the doors as young girls and out as young women.

This Easter the school hopes to reunite at least some of them to reflect on the school's history.

Former student and principal Annette Joyce is helping organise the reunion and is calling for former students to attend the reunion simply to catch up, and see how the school has progressed.

While plans for the reunion weekend are still to be finalised, at this stage it will start on Good Friday, April 19, with a mix and mingle and open evening where people can catch up with old friends.

Advertisement

"It will be an evening of getting together to catch up and start to see who's here, what's what and what people look like and exchange photos and 'oh my god's' and things like that."

Over the course of the weekend, there will also be a pōhiri, cake, morning tea and roll call as well as entertainment, memorabilia and sports events.

"We'll hopefully have a concert so that all the old girls get to see what's happening in the school now."

Annette Joyce was a foundation student, principal for 16 years and is now helping organise the school's 60th reunion. Photo / File

Joyce suggested a debate between young and old about whether education was better now or in the 60s.

Joyce said she would welcome anyone who was willing to be part of the entertainment.

"If they have talents we would love to know about it."

As part of the reunion, a group is also working on a Hall of Fame for past students who have excelled in their fields.

"We have realised how many of our past students have achieved amazing things in all sorts of different areas."

The goal is to have 60 names in the Hall of Fame, representing the school's 60 years.

Former student Robyn Spurdle is part of the group putting together the Hall of Fame which will be similar to that found at Rotorua Boys' High.

"It's very exciting we're finding amazing women who have been to Rotorua Girls' High School and excelled."

Spurdle said those in the Hall of Fame should have excelled at a national level in their field, whether that be in sport, academics, business or more and whether they be alive or now dead.

She said if anyone had ideas of people who would be eligible for the Hall of Fame they should come forward.

"We're struggling to find people because women change their last names.

"We'll have missed a whole pile of people because we don't know about them … They will be admitted at a later stage."

Former students should register for the reunion by phoning the school, dropping into the school or online through the event's Facebook page.

"We are hoping that of the thousands and thousands of girls who have come through the school, that a good number of all ages come along," Joyce said.

The details

What: Rotorua Girls' High School 60th Reunion

When: Easter weekend 2019, April 19 to 22

Where: Rotorua Girls' High School

How: Find the registration form online