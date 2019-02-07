There will fun galore next weekend for children of all ages - including the grown up children - as Rotorua puts on a number of summer events.

Families can spend quality time together while having a cuddle with their favourite teddies on February 16 at the Kiwanis Teddy Bears Picnic.

The annual event will be held in Kuirau Park from 11am to 1pm.

It will include storytellers, face painters, a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, cold drinks, train rides and games for children.

The games include three-legged races, sack races, egg and spoon races and tug-of-war.

Kiwanis Club of Roto Whenua president Grant Gibson says last year there were about 110 bears registered, and they are hoping to get the same number this year.

Families enjoy spending time together with their teddies at a previous Kiwanis Teddy Bears Picnic. Photo / File

He says it is a nice couple of hours for families to spend together.

"People take their packed lunches and have a picnic under the trees."

It costs $2 to register your teddy or cuddly toy, and you can be in with a chance to win category and spot prizes. Judging will take place at 12.30pm.

The postponement date if there is wet weather is February 23.

ZM's Float and the Flava NZ Bomb Comp is an opportunity to have fun while beating the summer heat next weekend.

This year at the Flava NZ Bomb Comp the tower will be open for bombing fun after school and work on February 14 and February 15, then again on the morning of February 17 until the actual competition begins midway through the day.

NZME brand engagement manager Kat Hicks encourages people to bring a picnic out to the lake, get involved or just watch.

It is alcohol-free and people can get their passes on the day at the event. For more information go to flava.co.nz.



Kat says ZM's Float is the only music festival of its kind, where people float in a lake and watch a concert. It is for all ages and is alcohol-free.

The line-up includes Drax Project, Mitch James, Jupiter Project, Jess B, Theia, Sachi and special guest Stan Walker.

"Where else can you float in a beautiful lake and be at a sweet concert?"

People enjoy Lake Tikitapu at last years Flochella - now called ZM's Float. Photo / File

Buses will operate from Puarenga Park (Rangi's) out to Tikitapu (Blue Lake) and back from 9.30am until the concert ends about 6pm. It costs a gold coin for the bus fare.

There will be limited parking at the lake for $20 cash only.

Tickets are still available from GrabOne. For more information go to zmonline.com/float.

There is also the chance to gather inspiration for your home and garden at the Rotorua Home and Garden Show.

It is being held from February 15 and February 16, from 10am to 5pm, and February 17 from 10am to 4pm, at the Energy Events Centre.

Tickets are from $3 and under-16s free. Door sales are available on the day.