Kids at Western Heights Primary School have swapped the monkey bars for sprinklers as they find new ways to keep cool during breaks.

Two sprinklers at opposite ends of an astro turf, with a sail giving some sought-after shade, seemed like an ideal lunchtime for many.

Assistant principal Megan Marshall said the water play at break helped refresh the students with an element of fun and it had been introduced in the last few years.

MetService Weather New Zealand: January 30th - 1st February

"They are quite tired in the afternoon, just the heat and getting back into the swing of being at school. Especially the littlies who have never been to school before.

Advertisement

"It's a long, hot slog in the afternoon. It refreshes and revitalises them."

Nature Patangata, 9, thought the sprinklers were an added bonus to the hot days at her first week back at school.

While she loved the summer holidays, the Year 5 pupil was eager to get back to the books.

Nature Patangata, 9, from Western Heights Primary soaking up the cool lunchtimes. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I just missed doing all the work at school."

Nature loved the idea of cooling off in the water which reminded her of the aquatic centre.

The Ministry of Education head of education infrastructure services Kim Shannon said a comfortable and healthy learning environment was important.

"In general, boards of trustees are responsible for the health and safety of students and staff on school grounds.

"The decision for a school to stay open or to close because of weather is up to the board of trustees and we are here to support them as needed."

The New Zealand Post Primary Teacher's Association highlighted that many factors contributed to an acceptable classroom temperature, and directed people to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment guidelines.

The guidelines state ideal working temperatures are 19C to 24C in summer and 18C to 22C in winter for desk-based work.

Western Heights Primary School plans to have the sprinklers going during morning tea and lunch for the rest of the week, and possibly next week to keep pupils cool and energised.