Multiple people have been injured in a two-car collision that has blocked part of State Highway 1, south of Taupō.

Police were called to the crash just before 4pm. A police spokeswoman said two cars were involved.

The state highway near Rotongaio Rd in Waitahanui is blocked but traffic is flowing and traffic management is in place, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was on scene and there were two more on the way.

She said there were five people involved and there appeared to be multiple injuries, though it was unclear what they were.