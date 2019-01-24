Those who enjoy seeing people learn and grow in confidence are being encouraged to become a volunteer tutor with Literacy Rotorua.

Literacy Rotorua is a locally run, independent organisation with the aim of helping locals improve their reading, writing, and computer skills.

It can offer help to adults with their own specific needs, which can also include learning the road code.

It is a free service available to any adult.

Literacy Rotorua is planning for 2019 and is looking for people who would like to volunteer as literacy tutors.

Manager Mary Longson says if you enjoy working with adult learners and sharing your skills and knowledge to help others gain new skills, this role may suit you.

She says it is a rewarding role because the people they work with grow and learn so much.

"They grow in confidence and in their ability, and that is rewarding for the tutors to see."

Literacy Rotorua will offer a short local training course to help volunteers gain the skills for tutoring.

People will need computer skills in this role.

Mary says the tutoring is done in small learning groups, so the more tutors Literacy Rotorua has, the more learners it can help.

"We try to help any would-be adult learner who comes to us for assistance and there is a definite need in the community.

"We want more people to come because we offer it at no charge to them. The numbers who come are not as many people as those who probably need to."

Literacy Rotorua is now - since January 1 - working as an independent group.

Mary says the idea of this was to focus on the local need of the people rather than a branch of a national body.

Literacy Rotorua is based at 16 Te Ngae Rd, opposite Countdown. Call ( 07) 350 2286.