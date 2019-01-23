Bay of Plenty tradies are, on average, earning more than most tradies in the country but pay differences between men and women in the industry have shocked some.

A survey of more than 10,000 Kiwis in trades found blue collar workers in the Bay of Plenty region were earning on average $23 per hour while those in Palmerston North, Whanganui and the West Coast were paid the lowest at an average of $21 an hour.

Workers in Northland and Auckland were paid the highest at an average of $25 an hour.

OneStaff group general manager Jonathan Ives, who conducted the survey, noted Northland's cost of living was significantly lower than the metropolitan areas.

"If you're working within New Zealand's industrial industries, a shift to Northland might be the best option for your back pocket.

"What we're saying to wage workers is this, think twice before choosing to settle down in places where cost of living can outstrip wage gains."

Ives said big projects in Rotorua last year, including the development of Kmart, Te Puia, the Hemo Rd project, as well as road and civil projects by the lakes, provided ample opportunities for trade workers.

"The residential sector, however, hasn't shown much sign of life, although there has been some work available following the floods earlier in the year on deconstruction and rebuild assignments."

He said employers were realistic of workforce pressures and were willing to pay market rates to secure the right staff.

"Rotorua has benefited greatly from skilled workers relocating from cities like Auckland to enjoy the lifestyle it has to offer.

"Wages might not be as high as in Auckland but are similar to Hamilton and Tauranga. In fact, it's common for people to commute between Rotorua and Tauranga for work."

The survey also revealed a gender pay-gap almost twice that of the overall workforce, with female tradies the furthest behind.

Female tradies were on average earning 20 per cent, or $5 an hour, less than the overall median rate of $25 per hour.

Rotorua resident Gina Reuben has been a roofer since she was 19. She was lost for words when she learned of the pay gap.

"You are paid what you are capable of. I am good at what I do and I feel I'm paid for what I do.

"If you're good and you are not getting paid your worth, then you really need to be going into the office to talk about it."

She said aside from women in trades being great workers, she had seen more women become independent from companies.

Rotorua's Megan Dimozantos of Pocket Rocket Building said the pay gap was most likely exasperated by the male dominated workforce.

The survey found the "trades, services and engineering" sector was made up of 1 per cent female workers.

Dimozantos said women being incapable was an issue seen less in the industry but did not deny it had been in the past.

"If you want to talk stereotypes, men can lift more but if you look at your stereotypical female they're probably a little bit more organised, more tidier, more attention to detail.

"So when you look at how long it takes to get the job done, brute strength alone does not do that."

Toi Ohomai faculty leader of trades and logistics Brian Dillion said more women were enrolling to study trades compared with five years ago.

"Some areas in particular have seen bigger increases, especially road transport. A recent road transport cohort had 50 per cent females graduate from the programme."

Dillion said remuneration was a key consideration at the start of a job, but as time went on, job satisfaction became more prominent.