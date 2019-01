A Rotorua person has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a laundry overnight.

The Hannah's Bay property in Willow Ave was at the centre of a response from firefighters at 10.26pm. They were responding to reports of a house fire.

However, when they arrived the fire had in fact been contained to a washing machine, a fire communications spokesman said.

The fire was also out on arrival.

One person was treated by St John ambulance staff for smoke inhalation.