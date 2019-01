Firefighters saved a Rotorua home from fire after discovering fire burning in its ceiling space overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Tapsell Rd home just after 9am to reports of a light fitting on fire.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the home's roof space, a fire communications spokesman said.

The interior ceiling was removed, revealing fire burning inside. The fire was extinguished and left in the hands of the home's occupants.