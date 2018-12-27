In death as in life, Talei Morrison's compassion for others is a constant.

The legacy she has left behind will ensure many women throughout Aotearoa will not succumb to the disease she fought so hard to beat - and that is why Talei has been posthumously named the Rotorua Daily Post Person of the Year for 2018.

Talei, a renowned kapa haka performer, was the inspirational founder of the Smear Your Mea campaign, a campaign born from her own diagnosis, fight and ultimately death in June this year, of cervical cancer. She was 42.

Talei was the inspirational founder of the Smear Your Mea campaign. Photo / File

As part of Smear Your Mea, one of Talei's goals was to ensure every kaihaka (performer) competing at Te Matatini 2019, had had a cervical smear.

Speaking through tears when told about the award, Talei's mother Sandy said the family had struggled with their first family Christmas without their beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend.

"She would have been so proud," Sandy said. "Just as we are so, so proud of her and her kaupapa.

"I have people stop me often and say Talei was, and continues to be, an inspiration to them. She has made such an impression on so many people."

Talei Morrison (right) and Nikki Douglas promoting the Smear Your Mea campaign. Photo / File

Sandy said even when her daughter was very ill she knew what she wanted to do.

"When she should have been looking after herself, she showed strength and tenacity to continue to promote her kaupapa.

"Her courage to continue to fight through adversity inspires us all.

"She was so passionate about kapa haka, it really is great something she loved so much can be used as a vessel to push her message and ultimately, to save lives."

Sandy Morrison (left) with great grand daughter Hine-ki-te-ao-marama Sotogi, 6 months, who was born just after her grandmother Talei Morrison (right), died. Photo / Ben Fraser

At Te Matatini, an area will be set aside for women to have a smear and men to have a blood test to check for prostate problems.

"That's so important, to be able to take the message to the people. Some struggle to find time to have a smear, others don't have transport, and some mums must find babysitters to get away."

Sandy said women had told her they thought of her daughter when having a smear.

"They've told me they're there because she [Talei] didn't do it."

Sandy said the Rotorua community was a lot poorer without her daughter in it.

Talei Morrison was a renowned kapa haka performer. Photo / File

In seven weeks' time, Talei's close friend Te Ururoa Flavell will lead a group of cyclists on a journey from Rotorua to Wellington.

"As a way of being able to tautoko Talei's Smear Your Mea campaign, and as a way to honour the commitment I made to Talei, a group of us are biking from her burial site to Te Matatini in Wellington," Flavell said.

"We will leave February 15 and arrive in Wellington on February 20.

Final farewell for Talei Morrison at Te Papaiouru Marae in June. Photo / Ben Fraser

"We will join the big pōhiri to Te Matatini and honour a commitment to take this beautiful lady's wairua to Te Matatini."

Flavell said he was honoured to be able to continue to bring attention to Smear Your Mea.

"Talei was willing to share her journey, how she went for her smear early on in her life, but found the process was not user-friendly so she didn't go back.

More than 500 people attended Morrison's tangihanga.

"When she started experiencing symptoms, it was too late – the cancer had taken hold."

He said although he and many others were devastated when she received the news the disease would take her life, they were also grateful they got to have time with her.

"Her strength was an inspiration to us all."