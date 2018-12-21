The shelves at Rotorua's Salvation Army foodbank will be that bit fuller ahead of the Christmas season, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Rotorua Trust.

The donation is for the Salvation Army to buy "added extras" – everything from meat for the Christmas dinner to much-needed toiletries.

The grant, one of 12 approved in December, will help provide local families with food and necessity packs for Christmas, while also supporting those in need well into the new year.

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward says the community has done an amazing job supporting the appeal, and the Trust is thrilled it can do its bit to help too.

"The Rotorua community has shown remarkable generosity with thousands of donations to the appeal.

"This grant will help the Salvation Army provide the added extras to make Christmas Day special for families and ensure they can help families into the new year."

Stewart says the Trust has long been a proud supporter of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas appeal, as it fits with the kaupapa of making a better Rotorua for all.

"We're really proud to be able to support the appeal, but the hard work is really done by those in the community who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure local families aren't missing out at this time of year.

"We have supported the Christmas Appeal for the past 10 years, but we know that it is the wider support of the community – individuals, schools and businesses - that makes it the success it is.

"The way the entire community gets behind the appeal is a true representation of the special place we are privileged to call home."

As well as the grant to the foodbank appeal, the Trust has contributed $1900 towards the Rotorua Association of Christian Ministers annual community Christmas lunch.

"We hope that nobody will go hungry this Christmas. The lunch also provides an option for those who face the possibility of being alone on Christmas Day to spend time with others."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal ran for six weeks from November 10 to December 22 .

Run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal collects non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army foodbank continue its good work throughout the Christmas period and into 2019.