We asked some of the well-known faces of Eat Streat to reflect on the past five years and where to next.

Ray Singh, Indian Star owner. Photo / Ben Fraser

We have local support and a good reputation. Eat Streat has played a big role in terms of more foot traffic and increasing business. The people love to come here, all the hotels and motels recommend people to come here. We have a variety of different ethnic cuisines like Indian, Thai, Italian the steakhouse and that's the main thing in attracting people to come here. We're lucky we have a successful, sustainable, strong business. We have a strong relationship with the local people. They know us and we know them and they support us. We're thankful for them and wish all of them a Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year.

Peter Busch, the director of CBK. Photo / Supplied

Eat Streat is the prime spot in the Rotorua dining scene and we, at CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen, have always been proud of being part of this drinking, dining and entertainment hub.

We have evolved alongside the street, our brand starting in Rotorua and due to its popularity we now have six venues from the Far North down to Dunedin, with a seventh by the end of February.

Being part of a community of like-minded business makes everyone stronger, we love the fact that visitors know where to come and can explore many different culinary choices.

We want to wish all our visitors from near and far, our neighbours and the local community a massive 'Merry Christmas' and a huge 'Thank You' for an amazing year.

Since Eat Street opened in 2013 it has been a hub for people to meet and socialise.

However, it hasn't always been an easy ride, there have been problems with its design and these will carry on for time to come. A few businesses have come and gone, showing how much of a competitive market we have on the street, you have to work hard and have something different to bring people in.

It is a great concept and a great destination for Rotorua, bringing out all sort of ethnicities and people from different walks of life. This helps to grow and maintain our amazing diverse culture.

Each business has its own quirk and unique style which helps make Eat Streat what it is today. I just hope for Rotorua's sake it keeps its progress and continues to grow.