Sons of Zion will headline the 2019 Rotorua Summer Seafood Festival, it has been announced.

The fourth annual festival will happen on February 2 at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Returning to one of their favourite stomping grounds, Sons of Zion will be the headline act.

The event is presented by Te Arawa Fisheries and general manager Shane Heremaia said he was stoked to secure Sons of Zion.

"We were anxious about how we were going to top last year's headliner, Stan Walker, but Sons of Zion are exactly what the Rotorua Summer Seafood Festival is all about – laid-back tunes, great vibes, good times.

Sons of Zion will headline the Rotorua Summer Seafood Festival. Photo / File

"As in previous years, the crowds will be enjoying delicious local seafood paired with New Zealand wine or craft beer in the summer sun while listening to great Kiwi music on the Rotorua Lakefront."

Kiwi MasterChef Brett McGregor will also be at the festival.

Sons of Zion vocalist Rio Panapa is from Rotorua and the band is known for its fusion of rock, R'n'B with a reggae foundation.

Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2009, followed up by Universal Love in 2013, they have toured the globe.

Their 2018 album was Vantage Point.

The 2018 festival was held in February and headlined by Stan Walker who performed for more than 2500 people.

The event featured two stages; a kai stage and the main stage. Walker headlined the main stage alongside Herbs, while the kai stage was headlined by chef Robert Oliver.

Tickets to the 2019 event go on sale on December 11 and cost $25 for early bird tickets and $135 for VIP tickets.