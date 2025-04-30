“We’re proud to bring the passion and spirit of Pacific rugby to our stadium, offering fans the opportunity to witness an epic game and experience everything Rotorua has to offer.”

As both Samoa and Fiji ramped up preparations for upcoming global competitions, this test match would be a key part of their campaigns.

Their long-standing rivalry promised an unforgettable showdown full of flair, physicality and fierce national pride, RotoruaNZ said.

Rotorua will serve as Samoa’s “home ground away from home”.

Lakapi Samoa chief executive Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun said: “We are delighted to bring another Samoa home test match to New Zealand and specifically to Rotorua, a rugby heartland, while we continue to improve the Apia Stadium facilities in Samoa.

“We know we will receive support from the Pacific community in New Zealand.

“Thank you to RotoruaNZ for their support to bring this international game to their region.”

Fiji Rugby chief executive Roverto Nayacalevu said they were looking forward to an epic clash in what would no doubt be a thrilling encounter.

“Matches like these aren’t just about rugby, they’re about pride, heritage and the enduring bond between Pacific nations.

“Both teams carry the hopes of their people, and we know they’ll deliver a contest worthy of their traditions.

“We wish both sides the very best. May the spirit of the Pacific shine through on and off the field.”

The match will be on Saturday, September 6 at the Rotorua International Stadium.

Ticket presales will begin at 10am tomorrow.

More details and presale access can be found by signing up to the Mai Rotorua newsletter.