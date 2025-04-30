“We’re proud to bring the passion and spirit of Pacific rugby to our stadium, offering fans the opportunity to witness an epic game and experience everything Rotorua has to offer.”
As both Samoa and Fiji ramped up preparations for upcoming global competitions, this test match would be a key part of their campaigns.
Their long-standing rivalry promised an unforgettable showdown full of flair, physicality and fierce national pride, RotoruaNZ said.
Lakapi Samoa chief executive Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun said: “We are delighted to bring another Samoa home test match to New Zealand and specifically to Rotorua, a rugby heartland, while we continue to improve the Apia Stadium facilities in Samoa.