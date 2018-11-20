A second traffic operation within three months has netted 26 early-morning drivers heading into Whakatāne.

Sergeant Ray Wylie, Road Policing Manager, Eastern Bay of Plenty, said Monday's safe-driving campaign was carried out on State Highway 30, and targeted the two roundabouts on State Highway 30 intersecting with Keepa Rd and Gateway Drive, Whakatāne.

He said the campaign was a result of complaints from members of the public, and police observations of poor driving in the area.

"In total 26 infringement notices were issued for a number of offences including; cellphone use, failing to give way at a roundabout, failing to stay within one's own lane and not using seatbelts," Wylie said.

Advertisement

Read more:

• Coroner suppresses name of Rotorua man who died in Malfroy Rd crash

• Car and motorbike collide near Rotorua intersection

• Two serious crashes in Rotorua in two days

"A similar operation was held on August 21 this year."

In the August operation 55 infringement notices were issued for various offences at the same location.

"Although we are pleased that the number of infringements is down, this in part can be attributed to a lower traffic volume.

"Our main concerns are drivers who cut across lanes while negotiating the roundabouts, resulting in near crashes as drivers exit Keepa Rd, Phoenix Rd and Gateway Drive.

"We need to work together - please take responsibility for your driving and reduce the risk to yourselves and others.

"Our message to all road users is clear: Don't drive distracted, stay within your own lane, buckle up, watch your speed, and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol."