Rotorua Police have issued a reminder that road safety is everyone's responsibility, after two serious accidents in as many days in the Rotorua region.

On Sunday morning one person was killed and another critically injured in a two-car crash near Okere Falls.

Yesterday morning one person was critically injured after a car crashed into a power pole in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Lake and Tarewa Rds at 1.37am on Monday.

Initially people were trapped but were removed from the car, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital, one with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries.

The road was closed but re-opened about 5.40am.

Later in the day a Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said a teenage male involved in the crash was still in a critical condition while the second injured person had been discharged.

Sergeant Simon Betchetti, who is part of the Rotorua road policing team said road safety was everyone's responsibility.

"At the end of the day, police can't be everywhere at once, or control the actions of every driver 24/7.

"We can't be beside you in the car telling you to put your seatbelt on or to slow down."

Betchetti said police focused on the four main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on the roads.

He said those were going too fast, unrestrained vehicle occupants, impairment from alcohol, drugs, or fatigue, and driver distraction – especially mobile phones.

He said dedicated road policing staff were on the roads daily targeting hot spots and doing breath testing and seatbelt checks.

"Police also work hard and undertake a variety of enforcement and patrol activities, including trying to keep young drivers stay safe."

The Okere Falls crash took place shortly after 7am.

Two cars crashed on State Highway 33 killing one occupant and seriously injuring another.

Following the crash the road was closed and detours were in place until about 12.30pm.

Six people were in the two cars involved in the Okere Falls crash.

Of the four people in one car, three teenagers were treated for minor injuries and discharged from Rotorua Hospital the same afternoon. The fourth, a female, was flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

Yesterday she remained in a critical condition.

In the other car, one person was killed and the other, a male in his 50s, was sent to Rotorua Hospital. Yesterday he was in a stable condition.