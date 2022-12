Police said the incident happened on December 4. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two people in relation to an aggravated robbery at a store on Old Taupo Rd.

The incident happened on December 4 around 4pm near the intersection with Pererika St, police said in a statement today.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Both are due to appear in Rotorua District Court today.