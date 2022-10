Police cordons set up on Ngongotahā Rd this morning. Photo / Mead Norton

Traffic is being diverted in Ngongotahā due to an armed police presence this morning.

Ngongotaha Rd, between Beaumont and Domain Rds, is closed and traffic is being diverted down Stembridge Rd and Kokiri St.

Armed police in Ngongotahā this morning. Photo / Mead Norton

Cordons are set up and armed police can be seen in the area.

A police spokeswoman said the closure was related to a pre-planned search warrant in the area and no other information was available at this time.