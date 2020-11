FILE

Armed police have been in the Rotorua suburb of Koutu.

Police conducted a pre-planned search warrant at a Frank St address this morning as part of an ongoing investigation, a police spokeswoman said.



The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precautionary measure and one person was taken into custody without any incident.



A 40-year-old man will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow charged with breaching his bail condition