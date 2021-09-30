Applications now open for artists in residency at The Arts Village

Last year's Pop Up Residency involved artists Natascha Hartzuiker, RazorTaserLaser and Smithy-James Sarah. Photo / Supplied

Connecting with other artists and engaging with the community through your art is an experience up for grabs.

The Arts Village's Open Studios Summer Residency is back for its 10th year.

The residency is a six-week programme, giving the selected artists their own space and funds to create art in the village studios.

From December 18 to January 26, 2022, artists will create art, engage with the community and showcase their creativity to Rotorua.

The residency culminates in a month-long exhibition in February that showcases the amazing art they made during their time at the Village.

Open Studios alumni and "visual storyteller" Claire Delaney describes the residency as "a wonderful experience, from start to finish".

Claire says, "I connected with other artists and furthered my own practice by having the time and space to create".

Three artists will be chosen for the residency, and each one will do a series of workshops with the community to teach their skills to Rotorua.

Visitors will also have the chance to visit the studios and see artists at work.

The Arts Village director Kellez McManus says, "This is such an exciting kaupapa for Rotorua and I'm thrilled to be experiencing this in my first year as director. I can't wait to see what the artists produce".

Applications are open from September 17 to October 29 at 3pm. Apply online at www.artsvillage.org.nz/osp2021 or pick up a physical application from the village's front desk.

Three artists will be chosen. Before applying, ensure you have read the guidelines on the Arts Village's website.