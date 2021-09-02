Q&A with The Arts Village's new director Kellez Mcmanus

The Arts Village's new director Kellez Mcmanus.

Kellez Mcmanus has stepped into her new role as The Arts Village director. She discusses this new journey with the Rotorua Weekender.

Tell us a bit about yourself

Ko wai au, ki te taha o tōku pāpā

Ko Putauaki te maunga

Ko Rangitaiki te awa

Ko Kokohinau te marae

Ko te Pahipoto te hapū

Ko Mataatua te Waka

Ko Ngāti Awa me Tūhoe ngā iwi

Ki te taha o tōku māmā

Ko Ruawahia te maunga

Ko Te-Awa-o-te-atua te awa

Ko Rangiaohia te marae

Ko te Arawa te waka

Ko Rangitihi te tangata

Ko Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao ngā iwi

I grew up in Kawerau, our whānau were known as "The Brady Bunch" (my mum's maiden name).

Most nights after dinner we would roll out the Tasman paper and draw the night away, this would be my earliest recollection of my love of art. Most of our weekends were spent picking puha with my granddad in the paddocks in Te Teko, and catching eels in the creeks, picking pipi in Pukehina and float downs in the Tarawera river were a tradition.

I began my art education while I was working at Rotorua Boys' High School, I was tutored by some brilliant ringatoi (artists). I ended up in Heretaunga (Hastings) at Toimairangi under the tutelage of the master Sandy Adsett.

I worked at Te Taumata O Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake in the Education and Community sector and in 2020 I took an opportunity to mahi in Kawerau at Tuwharetoa ki Kawerau Hauora, working with whānau in an aspirational space. If you ever have the opportunity to mahi for your people, do it!

Why did you decide to go for the role of director at The Arts Village?

I actually applied for this position about seven to eight years ago and I didn't get anywhere, so I focused my education around this type of role. I was sent the link to apply several times from whānau and friends who believed I would be perfect for the role. I knew it would be an exciting mahi to step into and I knew I was ready this time.

How did it feel when you found out you got the job?

I felt humbled, nervous and excited all at the same time.

When did you start and how has it been starting in a Covid lockdown?

I started August 16, two days before lockdown, and what was supposed to be an orientation over a month happened over five days. My team and the board have been incredibly supportive. Lockdown has also paused relocation plans for the outgoing director Mary-Beth Acres so we are lucky to have her expertise around for this time.

What are you looking forward to/what are some goals you have in your new role?

I'm looking forward to everything! I have some areas of focus, around strengthening relationships with mana whenua, strengthening our presence within the Rotorua community, creating pathways for rangatahi to access art education/opportunities/mahi and allowing space for more exciting exhibitions and events.

Why do you think The Arts Village is a valuable part of the community?

The Arts Village is a valuable part of the community because it is the vehicle to so many opportunities for wellbeing, for creatives, for change, for identity, for whānau, and for language and culture.