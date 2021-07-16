Rotorua's Arts Village looking forward to sharing August exhibitions

An abstract painting by Gail Randall, Pleasure Painters. Photo / Supplied

All the creativity and hard work put in by many local artists over the past year will soon be showcased.

As winter winds down, the Arts Village will be ramping up to welcome two group exhibitions to its galleries in August.

These are Geyserland Art Group's Fabric of Our Imagination and Pleasure Painters' Annual Exhibition, which will show what both groups have been working on over the past year.

Established in 1958, the Geyserland Art Group has seen progress across the years, continuing their kaupapa of opening art to all ages.

Fabric of Our Imagination will showcase the progress and skills of the members through the year.

The three Cs - collage, composition and colour - will be the focus of the exhibition, inspired by a recent workshop.

People can go along to see the range of techniques and inspirations on show in the Cottage and Mosaic Galleries.

This exhibition is supported with funding from Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua.

The community can also explore the Pleasure Painters' annual group show through artworks created by the local artists who form the group.

The works are inspired by the sharing of ideas, friendship, and progress.

Visit Studio One to see how the artists have progressed and how their technique has changed since last year's show.

Works exhibited include acrylic paintings, pen wash, oils, watercolour, mixed media, graphite, and pencil.

Many of the works are for sale. This exhibition is funded by Rotorua Civic Arts Trust.

The Arts Village activities co-ordinator Georgia Francis says, "It's great to have Pleasure Painters and Geyserland Art Group exhibiting with us for another year.

"These two groups are such valued parts of the Arts Village community and we're all looking forward to seeing what they have in store for us this time."

Pleasure Painters' Annual Exhibition will be held in Studio One and Geyserland Art Group in the Cottage and Mosaic Galleries, with both exhibitions running from July 31 to August 14.

There will be a joint opening at 10.30am on Saturday, July 31, free to the public and open to all.

Visit The Arts Village during its opening hours - Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 3.30pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.