Bay of Plenty artists given the opportunity to show their work in exhibition

Heather Kremen with her work Protected in the Night - winner of the Rotorua Museum Art Awards Toi Ohomai Innovation in Art Award 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner

Heather Kremen with her work Protected in the Night - winner of the Rotorua Museum Art Awards Toi Ohomai Innovation in Art Award 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Friends of Rotorua Museum, in partnership with Lockwood, are delighted to offer local artists the opportunity to be part of the first Bay of Plenty Artists Exhibition this year.

Jo-Anne La Grouw, Friends of Rotorua Museum committee member, says, "With Covid-19 restrictions and the Rotorua Museum closure, Bay of Plenty artists have had a tough time recently."

"Exhibition space is in short supply and opportunities for our Rotorua community to experience the creativity of our talented local artists is limited.

"We want to provide the exhibition space and at the same time raise funds for Rotorua Museum acquisitions and special projects."

Artists from the Bay of Plenty will be able to submit one piece of work for an exhibition in the new homes of Rotorua's Lockwood Showhome Village.

All works will be available for purchase and prospective buyers will have the advantage of viewing the works they fall in love with in a home environment.

Heather Kremen is a local artist who recognises the importance of having her work on display after winning the Toi Ohomai Innovation in Art Award with her work Protected in the Night at the 2019 Rotorua Museum Art Awards.

"I have been blown away at the variety and skill of artists in this area.

"An exhibition that showcases what can be done with time, imagination and skilled hands is something that I would look forward to seeing."

"I know from my own life what an inspiration it can be to see art produced by your friends, whānau, and neighbours.

"As an artist, I appreciate every opportunity to show off my chosen craft – glass – to the community of passionate and driven artists, artisans, and creatives here in Rotorua."

Conditions and artist submission forms can be found at lockwood.co.nz/articles and creativerotorua.org.nz.

Artist submission forms need to be emailed to Julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz by 5pm, October 1.

The Bay of Plenty Artists Exhibition will open with a private preview for artists and guests on November 7, then the exhibition will be open to the public from November 8 to December 12, 10am to 4pm.

All commission proceeds from the sale of works will go to The Friends of the Museum for acquisition of new works or for funding Rotorua Museum special projects.

In the past The Friends have been involved with projects to reframe works, provide new protective covers for textiles, and will soon commission two heritage-style lights for the museum foyer.