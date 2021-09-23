Textile exhibition by Rotorua's Ruth McMonagle opening at The Arts Village

Connections IV by Ruth McMonagle, coming to The Arts Village this month. Photo / Supplied

Connections IV by Ruth McMonagle, coming to The Arts Village this month. Photo / Supplied

Environmental messages and textile art is fusing together in an upcoming exhibition.

This evening

, The Arts Village is hosting the opening night for Connections, an exhibition by local textile artist Ruth McMonagle.

The exhibition explores the theme of human's influence on the Earth's environment and how this affects the relationships between the land, the sea and the people.

Our role in the global climate processes are explored through the series of textile works.

Building on her previous environmental work of connections between human behaviour and water pollution, Ruth's current series links connections between environmental changes and human behaviour, such as droughts, wildfires, floods, and rising seas.

The changing environmental conditions will affect New Zealanders, particularly direct economic impacts to fisheries and land productivity, as well as coastal impact through sea level rise from melting ice, changing weather patterns, and altered ocean conditions.

The majority of the artwork in the exhibition is created from at least 65 per cent recycled materials.

Georgia Francis, The Arts Village activities co-ordinator, says she can't wait for Rotorua to see Ruth's beautiful work.

"Her message is so important right now when everyone needs to play a role and be a kaitiaki for Aotearoa."

A detail of Seas Rise II by Ruth McMonagle, coming to The Arts Village this month. Photo / Supplied

Awarded nationally for her soft sculpture, Ruth exhibits on a regional, national and international level.

She has exhibited in Australia, South Africa, France, Italy, and the United States of America and has been selected in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021, to represent New Zealand at the World Quilt Exhibition, USA.

Connections is running from September to October 16 during Arts Village opening hours.

The opening night is today, 5.30pm to 7pm, free to all. Numbers will be limited if level 2 restrictions remain in place.