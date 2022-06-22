Andy Garrick (left) and Arash Alaeinia at the Ngongotahā Trout Hatchery. Photo / Andrew Warner

As a chapter closes for Andy Garrick at Eastern Fish & Game Council, a new chapter is opening for Arash Alaeinia.

Andy is retiring after nearly eight years as manager/chief executive of the Eastern Fish & Game Council.

He has been employed by Eastern Fish & Game for 14 years in total, having been a field officer from 1997 to 2003 before taking a break of 11 years to work for Wildland Consultants as an ecological restoration specialist, and returning to Fish & Game in 2014.

Andy says he has greatly enjoyed working for Fish & Game.

"It's an organisation that achieves a great deal, both on the ground and as an environmental advocate for the protection and enhancement of wetlands and freshwater habitats in particular, despite having very limited resources to operate with.

"Its accomplishments can be put down in large part to the passion and commitment of the staff it employs, and the councils that govern it on behalf of fish and game licence holders."

Andy says it is time for him to move on as he wants to spend more time with family and friends, and he has got a lot of projects and activities that have been on hold which he would like to get on with.

"My professional career spans more than 46 years and there are lots of other things I want to pursue while I'm fit and able to."

He has been a practising ecologist for most of his working life, and considers himself privileged to have had opportunities to work with people on projects and in places that many Kiwis who would also love to simply don't get the chance to experience.

"In terms of accomplishments, I think managing our way through the uncertainties and effects of Covid would be the standout for me.

"That, and assisting the Hawke's Bay Fish & Game Council to get back on its feet after experiencing some significant staffing issues in 2015.

"That resulted in me taking over the role of acting manager for Hawke's Bay for a period of 16 months in addition to managing eastern region.

"As was the case with dealing with Covid, my contribution to making this happen was only possible with the collective input and support I got from Eastern staff."

Andy says he leaves Fish & Game with mixed emotions, as it has been a substantial part of his life and reminiscent of the Wildlife Service where he got his fulltime start 46 years ago.

"I have made enduring friendships both within and outside Fish & Game, and I thank all those who I've been privileged to meet and work with during my time here.

"I am confident that my successor, Arash Alaeinia, will do a great job taking over from me and I look forward to both staff and governors for the Eastern Fish & Game Council continuing to deliver positive outcomes for Fish & Game licence holders and the environment more generally."

Arash is joining Eastern Fish & Game from Bay of Plenty Regional Council where he was supporting the Rotorua Land Management team in connecting landowners with their obligations under the Lake Rotorua Nutrient Management Rule.

Previous to that, Arash worked for Rotorua Lakes Council in two different roles, as business development and stakeholder collaboration adviser and as senior adviser in the chief executive office.

However, his background is in hotel management, having managed Wyndham (now Ramada) Marama Resort for six years in Rotorua, and having worked as director of food and beverage at the then Royal Lakeside Novotel in Rotorua 20 years ago.

He also previously worked in hotels in London, Bristol, Newcastle and York, and owned two catering businesses in the UK.

Arash is originally Persian but grew up in Newcastle, in the northeast of England. He married a New Zealander and moved here with his two young daughters at the time.

"I love living in Rotorua and really pinch myself with all the beauty we have around us with our lakes, forests, geothermal and culture.

"It really is a magical place, and the beach is only a short drive away too. It's a fantastic place to bring up kids and the opportunities we have for playing outdoors."

So, what is in store for Eastern Fish & Game with Arash at the helm?

Arash says Andy has built a great, high-performing team of truly dedicated people.

He sees his role as continuing to support the team so they have the tools and ability to manage our sport fish and bird life resources, and work with landowners to give all the customers – the licence holders - access to these magical spots.

He also sees his role as building strong relationships with all their stakeholders; iwi, Department of Conservation, regional councils and other organisations that operate in this same environmental space.

"Progress, unity and partnerships are all built on relationships, and that is a big part of what my role is here.

"I am also fortunate to have a great council that represents our licence holders, who work to help shape our governance and strategic direction, and I'm looking forward to implementing and achieving those goals."

Arash says there is also change coming to F&G after a ministerial review that was done last year, and he will help implement those changes while making sure their team continue to have the ability to achieve their tasks and have a great working environment.